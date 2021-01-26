Sen. Cassidy on Trump's impeachment trial: 'I’m not going to pre-judge'

Congressional Democrats said the former president must be held accountable for inciting the insurrection at the capitol.

NEW ORLEANS — On Tuesday, senators became jurors in the latest step toward the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump.

The senators were sworn in amid questions from some Republicans about the constitutionality of impeaching a president who is already out of office.

The senior senator from Louisiana addressed the controversy and partisanship surrounding the impeachment, among many other issues.

If you’re looking for hints of how Republican Senator Bill Cassidy will vote in the looming impeachment trial, he’s not offering many. Cassidy said the evidence will guide his decision.

“If worst case scenario there’s evidence that the President received an FBI briefing that people were putting out pipe bombs, as they did, and people were organizing violence with the intent to kill people, as they did, that would be one thing, that would be the worst case scenario for the President," Sen. Cassidy said. "If on the other hand there’s testimony that he didn’t know any of this and he was basically you know at a football game a ‘fight, fight, fight’ that’s another set. I’m not going to pre-judge."

While his voting record was in sync with the Trump position almost 90% of the time in the past four years, Senator Cassidy did vote to certify the presidential election results. He’s also refraining from calling this impeachment a sham, as some Trump loyalists have.

Broadly speaking, Congressional Democrats said the former president must be held accountable for inciting the insurrection at the capitol. They’ve posed the question that if such an offense is not an impeachable one, then what is?

On the other side and broadly speaking, Congressional Republicans have denounced the violence but say the impeachment will only further divide an already hyper-partisan country. Considering the political climate, Cassidy said some unity is needed. On a conference call with reporters Tuesday, he said he’s heard the partisan tone from many people.

“I’m a pro-Trump person or I’m an anti-Trump person, or I’m pro-Biden, anti-Biden. If we can recover, we’re first Americans,” Sen. Cassidy said.

University of New Orleans political scientist Ed Chervenak says having won a second term back in November gives Cassidy some leeway in speaking more openly.

“That gives him the ability to act on his own conscious and not constantly thinking about re-election,” Chervenak said.

It will take 17 Republican Senators to vote with Democrats to convict Mr. Trump. It’s a bar many said won’t be reached. Cassidy said first, let’s hear the evidence.