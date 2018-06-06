BATON ROUGE — Louisiana legislators are destined for a third meeting of the spring to address the state's budget crisis, but even some lawmakers are questioning whether they deserve to get paid after two do-nothing Special Sessions.

"Right now it seems like we come to the Legislature, eat steaks and play with people's lives without getting results," said state Rep. Marcus Hunter, D-Monroe. "Those are the optics."

Hunter has proposed that Gov. John Bel Edwards, a Democrat, veto the budget that funds the Legislature and suspend lawmakers' pay when they return to the Capitol sometime this month.

Legislative Sessions cost taxpayers between $50,000 and $60,000 per day.

Other lawmakers — Democrats and Republicans — are expressing similar sentiments as Hunter's.

Rep. Malinda White, D-Bogalusa, said she will donate her daily per diem, or expense check of $149 per day, "to a worthy cause" when members are in Special Session No. 3 of the spring.

Louisiana's lawmakers don't get rich serving in the Legislature, but the rank and file do collect $30,000 or more annually in salary and expenses.

Representatives and senators who aren't in leadership positions earn a $16,800 salary, collect another $6,000 annually in non-vouchered expenses and the $149 per day per diem when in session or committee meetings.

Neither lawmakers nor the governor can suspend their pay, but lawmakers can choose to give their money away to charities.

"That’s why I won’t take my pay for the next legislative session,” White said in a press release. “The people of my district don’t get the option to just spend more when they fail in their responsibilities. I live in the real world.

"I've to tried forego my paycheck for the per diem but the rules just won't allow that. So, I'm pledging to donate my (per diem) — about $1,500 over a 10-day session — to a worthy cause in District 75."

Republican Rep. Jay Morris of Monroe tweeted his support in joining others donating some or all of their compensation for a third Special Session.

"Happy to join (Malinda White) in donating salary for special session," Morris tweeted. "Anyone who is in the (Legislature) for money is in the wrong biz."

The majority of lawmakers in the Senate and House believe the Legislature needs to raise some taxes to address the state's looming $648 shortfall for next year's budget that begins July 1.

But the House hasn't been able to cobble together the two-thirds majority, 70 votes, to pass a significant amount in either February's Special Session or the Special Session that ended Monday at midnight.

The Senate did reach a two-thirds majority on two major sales tax bills in the most recent Special Session.

White and Hunter both voted in favor of a sales tax bill that would have raised more than $500 million when it came up in the House. Morris voted against both major sales tax bills in the House.

The budget crisis looms because $1.4 billion in temporary taxes fall off the books on June 30.

Hunter said he is seeking others in the House Democratic Caucus and the Legislative Black Caucus to join in donating all or part of their earnings in the third Special Session, perhaps collectively pooling the money for specific causes.

"That would send a message that it's time to put people first," said Hunter, who said he would also sponsor a resolution on the matter.

Though the governor can't withhold lawmakers' salaries or expenses, he pointedly noted they fully funded the Legislature's budget.

"So they have to come back yet again and spend more taxpayer money on a Special Session, draw that per diem, and oh by the way, the Legislature's budget is fully funded," Edwards said. "Yeah, isn't that something.

"The Legislature's budget is fully funded but the budgets for the agencies that actually serve the people of our great state, including children and our most vulnerable, are catastrophically underfunded," he said. "It's the height of irresponsibility."

Actually, the budget approved by the Legislature does shield health care and the most vulnerable, but it gouges the popular scholarship program TOPS, higher education and virtually every other agency in state government.

Edwards hasn't said when he will convene a third Special Session, but it will be at least 10 days before the next fiscal year begins July 1.

Greg Hilburn covers state politics for the USA TODAY Network of Louisiana. Follow him on Twitter @GregHilburn1.

© 2018 WWL