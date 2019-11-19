NEW ORLEANS — While two other U.S. Presidents have gone through the impeachment process, this impeachment inquiry is much different for many reasons, including the element of social media.

Unlike Richard Nixon and Bill Clinton, the Trump impeachment inquiry is taking place in the digital age. The presence of social media led to a remarkable moment last week.

Former U.S. ambassador Marie Yovanovitch was responding to questions about why she was removed from her post in Ukraine. Then, in real time, the President posted a tweet saying in part, “everywhere Marie Yovanovitch went turned bad."

"And now you have in real time, the President attacking you," said Rep. Adam Schiff (D) California to Yovanovitch moments later.

In a first for impeachment hearings, a member of Congress was reading a tweet from the President and then the witness describing her reaction to that tweet.

RELATED: Here's who will be at the November Democratic debate

"I mean I can't speak to what the President is trying to do. I think the effect is to be intimidating," said Yovanovitch.

From news sites to news junkies, social media is also providing a platform to anyone else wanting to sound off on the hearings. Some of the material is serious.

One twitter user cheered on a Republican member after he quote "Beat the living hell out of the fake news media."

RELATED: Lt. Col. Vindman speaks to late father during impeachment hearing

here's also the ridiculous. One user on Twitter wanted to know "who is the gorgeous woman behind Rep. Speier?"

If you watch the hearings, you may walk away thinking Republicans and Democrats live in different realities. Judging what we see on social media, the same could be said for a lot of Americans. For something that's supposed to keep people connected, social media is also a powerful tool of division.

RELATED: VERIFY: No, Nancy Pelosi did not divert billions from Social Security to fund Trump's impeachment hearings

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.