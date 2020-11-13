Social posts with strong views about the election can prove costly

A local auto insurance company owner and a teacher at a New Orleans private school found that out this week.

NEW ORLEANS — There are calls for a boycott following a controversial social media post about Vice-president elect Kamala Harris. The post was made by the CEO of Go Auto insurance, which is based in Baton Rouge.

In their commercials, Greg Tramontin pitches low insurance rates. He’s now accused of a low blow. Following the presidential election, Tramontin defended president Trump on social media. Responding to another person’s post, Tramontin wrote “He loved this country. It was in trouble. He doesn’t need this like power hungry Joe and the hoe”, referring to Vice President elect Harris.

According to the Advocate Tramontin deleted his Facebook account this week. In a statement, Tramontin apologized saying he got caught up in the “deep political divide” and the experience is “my wake-up call.”

On Facebook, a social activist called for a boycott, saying Tramontin benefits from many black women using his insurance. One Twitter this week posted “just dropped Go Auto insurance and now with State Farm.”

Of course, we have the freedom of speech, but expressing political views online can have real life consequences. That’s apparent after this election. Raymond Price, a teacher at Ursuline Academy, came under fire for his remarks against Trump supporters. In one video on Instagram Price said, “if you’ve ever uttered the words ‘all lives matter’, I hope your vocal cords fry.”