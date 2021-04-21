Sources: Biden selects Keva Landrum for U.S. Attorney for Eastern District of Louisiana

Landrum would succeed Peter Strasser who left the office on Feb. 28. She was among the leading names floated for the job before Strasser left office.

NEW ORLEANS — Former Orleans Parish criminal court judge Keva Landrum will be President Joe Biden’s choice to serve as U.S. Attorney of New Orleans, sources tell the Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate.

The newspaper reports that if confirmed by the U.S. Senate the 48-year-old Landrum would oversee the office that prosecutes federal cases across the Eastern District of Louisiana, which includes 13 parishes in the state’s southeast.

In December 2020, Landrum became the Legal Analyst for WWLTV in New Orleans.