Stacey Abrams endorses Karen Carter Peterson for Louisiana's U.S. House seat

NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana state Sen. Karen Carter Peterson picked up a big national endorsement on Thursday for the state’s second congressional district special election.

Georgia Democratic activist Stacey Abrams posted on Twitter on Thursday that she was endorsing Peterson, calling the former chair of the Louisiana Democratic Party as a “champion of justice.”

“I am proud to endorse my friend Karen Carter Peterson in her bid to represent Louisiana’s 2nd congressional district,” Abrams wrote. “Senator Peterson has been a champion for justice in the Louisiana Senate and will continue to be so in the U.S. House fighting for COVID-19 relief, voting rights and more.”

Peterson is campaigning for the seat vacated by Rep. Cedric Richmond who announced last year that he would resign in January to serve as a senior White House advisor for President-elect Joe Biden.

Louisiana state Sen. Troy Carter and Baton Rouge activist Gary Chambers have also announced campaigns for Richmond’s seat.

Peterson has served as state senator for Louisiana’s 5th State Senate district, which includes New Orleans and a small portion of Jefferson Parish, since 2010.

