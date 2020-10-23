State GOP wants to limit Gov. Edwards ability to put COVID restrictions in place, veto likely

The action expected Friday comes as lawmakers finished a special session in which they sought more power over the Democratic governor’s emergency actions.

BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana House Republicans are planning to file a petition aimed at revoking Gov. John Bel Edwards’ coronavirus restrictions for a week, and the anti-restriction faction of the legislature now has the votes to do so, setting up a legal battle with the executive branch.

The action expected Friday comes as lawmakers finished a special session in which they sought more power over the Democratic governor’s emergency actions but appeared likely to see that effort vetoed by the governor.

"Reckless, irresponsible and unconscionable," said an obviously irritated Edwards at a Friday afternoon press conference. "I will surrender none of the authority I have to... manage this public health emergency."

House GOP leader Blake Miguez says a majority of House lawmakers are signing a petition to nullify the governor’s public health emergency declaration. It seeks to keep Edwards from enacting any more restrictions for seven days.

Clay Schexnayder, the House Speaker, said after the session ended that 53 signatures had been secured, enough to push the issue to a head.

Edwards railed against the legislators' actions though he said he had not yet seen the petition.

Edwards said that if the state rolls back the emergency declaration that federal funds and federal programs for testing and to respond to outbreaks would be in peril.

The governor danced around the word veto, but told reporters that nobody expected the bill to become law, indicating he will likely shoot it down once it makes its way to his desk.