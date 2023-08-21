Louisiana State Senator could keep seat after opponent disqualified

State Senator Kirk Talbot could remain in office after his District 10 opposition Raoul Armando "Skip" Galan, Jr., was disqualified by order of the 24th JDC Friday.

RIVER RIDGE, La. — Incumbent State Senator Kirk Talbot could remain in office after his District 10 opposition Raoul Armando "Skip" Galan, Jr., was disqualified by order of the 24th Judicial District Court on Friday.

According to the Louisiana Secretary of State's Office, Talbot took issue with Galan's previous year's tax return.

This come less than two weeks after both the Jefferson Parish president and sheriff were re-elected without competition.

The former representative of the 78th House District was elected to the River Ridge-based Jefferson Parish seat after receiving 55 percent of the vote over Arita Lipps Bohannan in 2019.

District 10 includes Kenner, Harahan, Elmwood, River Ridge and a section of West Metairie.

Galan is allowed to file an appeal to challenge the ruling.

Otherwise, Talbot is automatically re-elected.