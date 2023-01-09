State Treasurer John Schroder announces that he's running for Governor

Schroder said in a statement, "this campaign is not going to be an easy one."

NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana State Treasurer John M. Schroder announced that he will kick off his run for governor on Thursday in Mandeville.

Schroder said in a statement, "this campaign is not going to be an easy one. We expect a crowded field and know we will have to buck entrenched political establishment to win, but it is a fight worth fighting for the future of Louisiana."

Schroder was elected as State Treasurer in 2017 and was re-elected in 2019. Before that, he served in the state legislature for over nine years.

To date, the only major announced candidate is Attorney General Jeff Landry. Congressman Garret Graves is also exploring a potential bid.

The Louisiana governor’s primary election is slated for October 14.

Qualifying starts on August 8.

A poll conducted by the Billy Nungesser campaign in early December showed the Lt. Governor tied with Secretary Shawn Wilson at 23 percent.

Jeff Landry was close behind at 22 percent.

They were followed by Senator Sharon Hewitt, R-Slidell, Treasurer John Schroder, and Lake Charles Businessman Hunter Lundy in single digits.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.