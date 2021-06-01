Steve Scalise says he will object to Electoral College vote certification

Scalise claimed without evidence that there are “serious questions about the integrity of the electoral process.”

NEW ORLEANS — U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.) says he will object to the certification of some states' electoral votes on Wednesday, joining fellow Louisiana congress members in an effort to overturn Joe Biden’s electoral victory.

Scalise made the announcement on Wednesday, claiming without evidence that there are “serious questions about the integrity of the electoral process.”

“With the Supreme Court declining to issue a ruling on these matters of law, these questions remain unresolved,” Scalise said. “The only remaining recourse, as laid out in the Constitution, is through Congressional action.”

Lawmakers are set to convene Wednesday for a joint session, required by law, to confirm the Electoral College vote won by Joe Biden. The typically routine proceeding will be anything but. The president’s Republican allies plan to object to several states' election results. Many say they are heeding the pleas of the president's supporters’ to “fight for Trump.”

Scalise joins other members of Louisiana’s congressional delegation U.S. reps Mike Johnson and Clay Higgins as well as U.S. Sen. John Kennedy who have announced that they will object to the certification.

The last-gasp effort is all but certain to fail because Republicans are not expected to have enough votes in Congress to change the results. Bipartisan majorities in Congress are prepared to accept the November results.

Biden is set to be inaugurated on Jan. 20.

