House GOP nominates Scalise as next Speaker, though formal vote still required

WASHINGTON — Republicans on Wednesday nominated Rep. Steve Scalise to be the next House speaker and will now try to unite around the conservative in a floor vote to elect him after ousting Rep. Kevin McCarthy from the post.

In private balloting at the Capitol, House Republicans pushed aside Rep. Jim Jordan, the Judiciary Committee chairman, in favor of Scalise, the current majority leader, lawmakers said. The Louisiana lawmaker is seen as a hero to some after surviving a mass shooting on lawmakers at a congressional baseball game practice few years ago.

Republicans who have been stalemated after McCarthy’s removal will seek to assemble their narrow House majority around Scalise in what is certain to be a close vote of the full House. Democrats are set to oppose the Republican nominee.

Scalise will still have to face a formal vote and it is not known if he will have an issue getting the 217 required votes. McCarthy was ousted when a small group of GOP representatives voted along with Democrats to oust him.

McCarthy was at odds with several far right GOP reps over a recent deal with the White House and Democrats to avoid a government shut down. That deal only lasts until mid to late November and Scalise will be tasked now with negotiating a deal to keep the government running that appeals to the entire GOP.

In brief remarks after the GOP decision, Scalise said he would seek to meet with President Biden about both the economy and spending and securing the southern border.