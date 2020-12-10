Democrats, Republicans don't cross party lines at Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation hearing

If confirmed, Barrett would give a solid six to three majority of conservative justices.

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana — U.S. Supreme Court justice nominee and Metairie native Amy Coney Barrett appeared for her first day of senate confirmation hearings Monday.

Republicans are eager to confirm President Trump’s nominee.

Democrats are adamantly against confirming the federal appeals court judge just weeks before the election.

As a sign of the impact of the pandemic, Judge Barrett wore a face covering before making her opening statement to the senate judiciary committee.

“I believe Americans of all backgrounds deserve an independent Supreme Court that interprets our Constitution and laws as they are written and I believe I can serve my country by playing that role,” Judge Barrett said.

Ahead of Barrett’s statement, all committee members said their piece on this controversial nominee to the U.S. Supreme Court.

As expected, they held their respective party lines.

“Republicans have made it clear for the past decade that repealing the Affordable Care Act is at the top of their hit list,” said Senator Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii.

Louisiana Republican Senator John Kennedy highlighted Barrett’s Louisiana roots.

“We claim you in Louisiana. We’re proud of the fact that you were born in Metairie, a suburb of New Orleans. We’re proud of the fact that you got a solid education at St. Mary’s Dominican,” Sen. Kennedy said.

Democrats and Republicans accuse their counterparts of politicizing the nomination process, but Tulane University constitutional law professor Stephen Griffin says politics are inevitable.

“All court appointments are political to a degree, after all they start with a president,” said Professor Griffin, who teaches at Tulane University Law School.

Professor Griffin says this potentially can reshape the court depending on its conservative wing.

“As long as they can stick together, they can determine where the court goes. Now that’s an important proviso, they’re not always going to agree,” said Professor Griffin.

Supreme Court justices not only decide cases, they’re also gate keepers. Griffin points out, it only takes four justices to decide which cases to consider.

“So, as long as there are three other people who agree with Judge Barrett, the court may hear different kinds of cases,” Griffin said.

The major cases currently deal with the Affordable Care Act and abortion.

With republicans holding enough votes to confirm Barrett, this Metairie native may soon influence the highest court in America.

The confirmation hearings will run through Thursday.

A vote on her nomination could come days after the hearings.