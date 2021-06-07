Tangipahoa flood debt settlement appeared in reach, but senators balk

Louisiana constructed Interstate 12 across a watershed four decades ago, and that construction was blamed for flooding that destroyed homes in the town of Robert

NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana owes millions to Tangipahoa Parish residents whose homes flooded because of interstate construction work. But lawmakers continue to balk at making the payment.

Louisiana constructed Interstate 12 across a watershed four decades ago, and that construction was blamed for flooding that destroyed homes and businesses in the town of Robert.

The Advocate reports Louisiana lost a lawsuit in 2006 and was ordered to pay victims $91 million. The interest has ballooned that debt to $330 million. Gov. John Bel Edwards struck a tentative settlement to pay $130 million.

But senators say an obscure 1946 law could nullify all legal judgements against the state over 10 years old.