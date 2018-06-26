BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Louisiana lawmakers not only passed a tax deal to avert immediate and deep budget cuts, they backed an agreement that gives the state more financial certainty than it's had in years.



After a decade of short-term, patchwork budget fixes through former Gov. Bobby Jindal's tenure and in the first year of Gov. John Bel Edwards' term, lawmakers agreed to a seven-year tax.



That's practically a lifetime in the Louisiana Capitol, extending through this Legislature's term and the next four-year term as well.



The 0.45 percent sales tax approved before lawmakers wrapped up their work Sunday will expire in mid-2025.



Edwards and lawmakers who supported the seven-year tax hope it will give them breathing room, ending constant uncertainty surrounding the state's finances. They hope that also will impress credit rating agencies.

The Democratic governor declared Sunday night: "The fiscal cliff is now gone, and we have predictability ahead of us."



Deep cuts slated to take hold in July will be avoided. And the tax will be in place for seven years.



Edwards says the Legislature "found the courage to compromise."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.