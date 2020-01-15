BATON ROUGE, La. — Republicans on the losing side of the Louisiana House speaker’s vote are still bristling a day after the election.

A breakaway faction of Republican lawmakers banded together with Democrats to choose the chamber’s new leader, GOP Rep. Clay Schexnayder of Ascension Parish.

That meant Democrats had a stronger say in who became House speaker than Republicans, even though nearly two-thirds of House members are in the GOP. Schexnayder was not the candidate favored by several prominent Republican officials and donors — and he didn't have support from a majority of the GOP lawmakers in the House.

On Tuesday, House Republican leader Blake Miguez criticized Schexnayder's election.

More Stories:

RELATED: Stunning wedding photos include erupting volcano as backdrop

RELATED: Actor Stan Kirsch of TV's 'Highlander' dead at 51

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.