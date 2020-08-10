Thanh: VP candidates dealing in alternate realities trying to influence small percentage of voters

In the the VP debate, we have two choices on the president's COVID response : Either the greatest failure in U.S. history or the greatest mobilization since WWII.

NEW ORLEANS — It was classic he said, she said.

“I want the American people to know, that from the very first day, President Trump has put the health of America first,” said Republican Vice President Mike Pence.

“They knew and they covered it up. The President said it was a hoax, they minimized the seriousness of it,” said Sen. Kamal Harris D-Vice Presidential Candidate.

In their debate Wednesday night, Democratic Senator Kamala Harris and Republican Vice President Mike Pence made some sweeping statements in regard to the Trump administration’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and other issues.

“The American people have witnessed the greatest failure of any Presidential administration in the history of our country,” said Senator Harris.

Citing history too, Vice President Pence said the President’s decision to suspend all travel to China likely saved millions of lives.

That decision alone by President Trump, bought us invaluable time to stand up the greatest national mobilization since WWII,” said the Vice President.

In the vacuum of the VP debate, we have two choices: It’s either the greatest failure in U.S. history or the greatest mobilization since WWII.

“Both camps are dealing in alternate realities and that is not unusual. That is always the case. they would say we’re sticking to our message,” said Clancy Dubos.

Eyewitness News Political Analyst Clancy DuBos says the respective messages resonate with the party faithful.

“Voters who watch debates tend to hear what they want to hear, which is why debates don’t often move the needle,” said DuBos.

Outrageous or not, the claims and messages by both campaigns are targeting a very small percentage of undecided voters.

“You’ve got 5-10 percent at the most who are either undecided or might be willing to change,” said Dubos.