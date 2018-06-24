BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Louisiana lawmakers are speeding to an early end of their latest special session, with a tax deal in hand to avoid deep budget cuts and keep state finances on track for seven years.



Senate committees Saturday quickly advanced a sales tax bill to raise $463 million for the budget that starts July 1 and a proposal to spend the money.



The full Senate will debate the measures Sunday, with lawmakers hopeful they might wrap up the legislative session that night, three days early. Spending disagreements, however, could disrupt that plan.



The sales tax proposal would renew 0.45 percent of an expiring 1 percent sales tax. The state sales tax rate would fall from 5 percent to 4.45 percent on July 1 and would stay at that level until mid-2025.

