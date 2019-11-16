NEW ORLEANS — In sports, the coach is often the one that's praised or raked over the coals for a team's performance.

Of course, elections are not games, but the candidates in many ways want to be the coach. They believe they have the winning formula for their state, their city or parish.

This is where you come in. You get to pick the coach, or at least have a say in it, and you have some big decisions ahead of you.

We'll start with the Louisiana governor's race. Incumbent John Bel Edwards is the only Democratic governor in the Deep South. That's made him a target of the GOP and the president, who's made multiple trips to Louisiana these past few weeks.

President Trump is pushing for Eddie Rispone, the Republican candidate. With hearings in the impeachment inquiry swirling, the president made sure he came to Louisiana Thursday to rally Republicans. If this race has gotten the attention of the President, it should have yours, too, regardless of party affiliation.

Leadership on the Northshore is also at stake tomorrow. Pat Brister has been president of St. Tammany Parish for almost eight years, but found herself trailing former Covington mayor Mike Cooper after the primary. For the first time in her political career, Brister finds herself in a run-off.

Does St. Tammany need a change or is it already thriving? That's a question for Northshore voters.

Also in St. Tammany, there's the run-off for sheriff. It's incumbent Randy Smith against former Covington police chief Tim Lentz. Both are long time law enforcement men. Like the parish president's race, it's a choice between staying the course or bringing in new leadership.

Tomorrow is like Louisiana's political Super Bowl. Millions of dollars have been spent. There's been plenty of trash-talking, but the game won't be worth watching if you don't go out and vote.

