Time running out to register to vote in Louisiana congressional primary

NEW ORLEANS — Tuesday, October 11th is the last day to register to vote in-person or by mail in Louisiana.

If you’re hoping to register in-person, you can do that at any Registrar of Voter’s Office, DMV, WIC or Food Stamp Office, or Medicaid Office. (https://voterportal.sos.la.gov/registrar )

You’ll have to bring your license or your birth certificate and a utility bill or paycheck that proves where you live.

You can also register to vote online until October 18th using the state’s GeauxVote Registration system. You’ll need your driver’s license or special ID card to use the system online. (https://www.sos.la.gov/ElectionsAndVoting/Pages/OnlineVoterRegistration.aspx)

Remember, to register to vote, you must be a U.S. Citizen who will be 18-years-old by election day. You can’t be a felon and you must live in the parish where you’re registering.

Your vote matters and there are some important races and issues on the ballot this fall; including choosing some candidates who will represent us in Washington.

If you’re already registered, you can find your polling place by heading to the Secretary of State’s Website. (https://voterportal.sos.la.gov/)

Election Day for the Congressional Primary Election is Tuesday, November 8th.

The general congressional election is December 10th.