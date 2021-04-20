Top aide of Attorney General Jeff Landry resigns

The resignation comes amid allegations Landry's office didn't properly handle reports of sexual harassment

NEW ORLEANS — One of Attorney General Jeff Landry's top aides has resigned.

It comes amid an investigation into claims Landry's office didn't properly handle reports of sexual harassment.

Assistant Attorney General, Matthew Derbes, gave his resignation letter Monday. In it, Derbes says many things, including the office is retaliating against him for coming forward for filing a sexual harassment complaint against former Criminal Division Director, Pat Magee.

Magee was accused of sexual harassment, using inappropriate language in the workplace towards coworkers. He resigned March 11, saying in a statement in part that the allegations against him were unjust and false.

On Tuesday, Attorney General Jeff Landry held a press conference to defend his office's actions and address the incidents. He did not mention Derbes by name, but attacked him saying Magee's actions did not rise to the level of sexual harassment, and that the employee should've said something sooner.

"Supervisors have a mandatory obligation to report inappropriate behavior contemporaneously," said Sandra Schober with the AG's office. "Rather than waiting months or even years afterward. timely reporting is imperative."

In the resignation letter Derbes says it was his hope "... the sexual harassment and my other reports would be addressed fully, fair, and without retaliation. Instead, this office has targeted me and those who had the courage to stand up."