Troy Carter to run for Louisiana's 2nd Congressional District seat

NEW ORLEANS — State Senator Troy Carter is the second person to announce their run for Louisiana's 2nd Congressional District.

Carter officially announced Monday, that he wants to be "a voice for the people" by running for the position once held by former State Senate Cedric Richmond, who is now a U.S. Representative for President-elect Joe Biden.

Senator Carter who has held a position in almost every level of local and state government was the first African American to be elected as Senator for District 7 of Louisiana in 2015.

Senator Carter served for six years as the Executive Assistant to Mayor Sidney Barthelemy before being elected to Louisiana House of Representatives from the 102nd District and being the youngest Floor Leader representing New Orleans in 1991.

In 1994 Troy Carter was elected to the New Orleans City Council covering the French Quarter as well as New Orleans Westbank.

“We are living through tough times. The pandemic has hit our community hard. But we must hold strong, work together and have each other’s backs. In Congress, I’ll have your back and I’ll get things done. Throughout my career, I’ve remained laser focused on the simple ways to improve people’s day to day lives. Our community is what I get up every day to fight for, and that’s what I’ll do in Washington as your next Congressman,” said Senator Troy Carter.

Carter's bid came a month after Louisiana state Sen. Karen Carter Peterson announced her run for the seat.