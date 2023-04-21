Congressman calls for pathway for citizenship for migrants after touring border

Carter called for comprehensive immigration reform to fix the current system which he said is not set up to handle the volume of migrants seeking asylum.

NEW ORLEANS — U.S. Rep. Troy Carter (D-La.) joined democratic members of the Committee on Homeland Security to visit the southwest border of the United States with Mexico.

On Friday, Carter shared photos of the visit, which included discussions on border security and immigration issues with local officials. The Congress members also toured Department of Homeland Security facilities in Brownsville and McAllen, Texas.

Following the visit, Carter called for comprehensive immigration reform to fix the current system which he said is not set up to handle the volume of migrants seeking asylum.

"We need comprehensive immigration reform to fix our broken system and save lives. I was grateful for the opportunity to visit Texas and learn first-hand from professionals who are in the thick of this crisis," Carter said. "Immigration rights are human rights! Let's deliver them a pathway for citizenship."

Today I visited our border in Brownsville, Texas with Democratic members of @HomelandDems where we had the chance to observe the technology and infrastructure in this area. I will continue to support #ImmigrationReform and a permanent pathway to citizenship. @BennieGThompson pic.twitter.com/CYt0W51IG2 — Congressman Troy A. Carter (@RepTroyCarter) April 21, 2023