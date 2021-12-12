Troy Glover's campaign calls for vote recount in City Council District D race

Eugene Green won the election with just 60 votes Saturday night. 6,574 voters chose Glover, but 6,634 chose Green.

NEW ORLEANS — Troy Glover, the candidate who lost the New Orleans City Council's District D seat Saturday night is calling for a vote recount, a statement from the campaign to elect the candidate said Sunday.

Eugene Green won the election with just 60 votes Saturday night. 6,574 voters chose Glover, but 6,634 chose Green.

"We respect the outcome of the election and Troy has congratulated Eugene. However, with only a 60 vote margin, it's clear that a legal recount is appropriate this week," the statement from Glover's campaign said.