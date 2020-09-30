Last night showed how far political debate has devolved in the US

We can only hope this entire 90 minute disaster fades away completely.

NEW ORLEANS — Reaction from the first Presidential Debate had the usual split of parties, each saying its candidate clearly won, but there was one unified opinion and it should come as no surprise to anyone who watched it.

We asked some New Orleanians to summarize the debate in one word.

“Upsetting,” “Circus,” “Disappointing,” were among the more printable answers. A New York Times reporter said his mother said it was a s&%tshow, and others thought it to be a low point for American democracy.

However you’d like to describe it, it was evidence of how far political debate has devolved in the US. In the history of televised US Presidential debates, there have been moments of intellect, artistry and humor. Those moments stand out years, even decades later.

In 1984, President Reagan was debating Democratic challenger Walter Mondale. When Mr. Reagan, then 73 years old, was asked if a man of his age could withstand the often grueling days a President may have to face, he said “I will not make age an issue of this campaign. I am not going to exploit for political purposes my opponent’s youth and inexperience.”

The answer brought down the house, even forcing Mondale into a laughing fit. It showed intellect and humor. Neither of those were in any sort of supply in last night’s exhibition.

Mr. Reagan’s 4 word retort to President Carter during their 1980 debate was as disarming as it was memorable. After President Carter accused then Governor Reagan of opposing Medicare, Mr. Reagan’s “There you go again” phrase was instantly burned into debate history.

One of the most memorable debate moments was from a Vice-Presidential Debate, when Democrat Lloyd Bentsen delivered a verbal kill-shot. As then-Senator Dan Quayle talked about his ability to lead despite his youth, he compared his length of service in Congress to that of President John F Kennedy.

Bentsen waited his turn and with a turn of his head to Quayle said calmly, “I served with Jack Kennedy. I knew Jack Kennedy. Jack Kennedy was a friend of mine. Senator, you’re no Jack Kennedy. The crowd roared and Quayle looked like a schoolboy who was just told he was put on detention.

Video: Lloyd Bentsen's mic drop moment at 1988 VP debate I'll be prepared not only because of my. Service in the congress but because of my ability. To communicate. To lead. It is not just age its accomplishments. It's experience. I have. Far more experience than many others. That sought the office of vice president this country.

Quayle got the last laugh when George HW Bush and he won the 1988 election. Still, Bentsen’s response was a clear body blow in an intellectual sparring match. Thirty two years later, it’s still considered one of the most memorable debate moments in the television era.

Consider what moments from this debate will endure. Will it be Joe Biden’s exasperated, “Will you shut up, man!” Will it be President Trump’s “Joe, you finished last in your class, not first in your class”? What about President Trump’s refusal to renounce white supremacy groups, instead saying “Proud Boys, stand back and stand by!”? What about Biden’s “You’re the worst president America’s ever had”? Or Chris Wallace’s frustrated, “I’m raising my voice! Why should I be any different than the two of you?” We can only hope this entire 90 minute disaster fades away completely.

The day after the debate debacle, the presidential debate commission says it will make changes to “ensure a more orderly discussion of the issues.” The American public deserves that.

Moderator Chris Wallace of Fox News said today, “I’ve never been through anything like this.” Neither has this country.

Many hope we never have to go through it again.