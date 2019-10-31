MONROE, La. — The President of the United States is coming to Louisiana to support the GOP challenger for Governor.

President Donald Trump is coming to the Monroe Civic Center on Nov. 6 to support Eddie Rispone's bid for Governor. Trump's visit, which will be his second in as many months, is open to the public. You can request tickets at his campaign website.

Rispone beat Rep. Ralph Abraham in the Oct. 12 election and forced a runoff against incumbent Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards.

"The people of Louisiana's 5th District love their President and support him all the way," Abraham said in a tweet. "His visit to northeast Louisiana will be a historic moment this region will never forget."

Trump is visiting Monroe, the eighth-largest city in Louisiana, because it is in the heart of Abraham's congressional district. Republican voters were split between the two Republicans during the first election and the GOP is likely aiming to consolidate votes.

At the president's rally in Lake Charles ahead of the October election, thousands attended.

Trump will be flying into friendly territory. Five of Louisiana's six congressmen are Republicans and voted against Thursday morning's vote in the House on an impeachment rules resolution. Abraham was one of those Republicans.

