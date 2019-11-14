NEW ORLEANS — Tonight, President trump will be back in Louisiana to rally support for the Republican in the governor's race.

This will be the President's third visit to the state for this race. On paper, it's Democrat John Bel Edwards versus Republican Eddie Rispone. In reality, it's Rispone and President Trump versus Edwards.

On the Eyewitness Morning News this week, the governor respondied to attacks from Mr. Trump calling Edwards a “radical liberal.”

"When it was time to govern the President invited me 9 times to talk about things like transportation, infrastructure, the opioid epidemic, criminal justice reform and he certainly wasn’t calling me any of those names at that point in time,” said Edwards.

Rispone also appeared on the Eyewitness Morning News. He spoke about why Louisiana needs a more Trump-like leader.

"What happened since Donald Trump has been elected is that people are starting to realize we can do better if we elect somebody from the outside, a conservative, someone with business skills," said Rispone.

Is there scientific data showing attention from the President translates to voter interest in the race? No.

There is, however, data that shows early voting for the run-off in Louisiana is up 31-percent from the primary.

A political pollster says the so called “Trump effect” is hard to deny.

"He's very popular among white voters in Louisiana and so he definitely has positive influence for Rispone. Will it be enough? We'll see," said political pollster and demographer Greg Rigamer.

After the polls close on Saturday, we all will certainly see.