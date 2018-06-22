President Donald Trump has endorsed freshman Acadiana Congressman Clay Higgins for re-election.

“We are pleased to announce our support for Rep. Clay Higgins in his race for re-election to the 3rd District of Louisiana today following a personal endorsement by President Trump,” said Lara Trump, senior adviser to Donald J. Trump for President Inc.

“Clay Higgins is a law-and-order Congressman who has been a great supporter of President Trump, especially the President’s historic tax cuts that have created new jobs and growth for the people of the 3rd District of Louisiana,” she concluded.

Higgins’ campaign said the endorsement occurred during a meeting at the White House that included Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, fellow Louisiana representative and Majority Whip Steve Scalise,and others.

“I am honored to receive the support and personal endorsement of President Trump,” Higgins, R-Lafayette, said in a statement provided to USA Today Network. “The president has taken historic action to revitalize our nation’s economy and restore America’s standing in the world.

“I look forward to working with President Trump to keep America great.”

Trump’s official endorsement was likely prompted by Rudy Giuliani agreeing to headline a fundraiser in Lafayette Monday for Higgins’ opponent Republican Josh Guillory.

GOP officials are concerned Giuliani’s support for Guillory could be construed as support from the president, since Giuliani is a high-profile Trump surrogate.

Giuliani is dating Lafayette political fundraiser Jennifer LeBlanc, who is the finance director for Guillory’s campaign.

MORE: Giuliani's Louisiana romance creates waves, angst for GOP

Giuliani’s and LeBlanc’s romance has created a stir both at home and in the Beltway.

It was the subject of a previous story by USA Today Network and made headlines on a story published by Politico this week.

The lead to Politico’s story said, "Rudy Giuliani’s love life is causing trouble for the White House."

That's because Higgins has been a Trump and party loyalist, winning the fund-raising support of House Speaker Paul Ryan, Scalise and others.

As to Giuliani’s appearance for Guillory, Higgins said he was “unfazed.”

"My focus is on serving and continuing to deliver wins for Louisiana and America," he said in a statement provided to USA Today Network. "I stand with President Trump and will continue to help him advance the conservative agenda in Congress. I’m not concerned with who Rudy Giuliani is dating."

Greg Hilburn covers state politics for the USA TODAY Network of Louisiana. Follow him on Twitter @GregHilburn1

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved