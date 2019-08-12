NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana officials don't yet know how many of the state's food stamp recipients could be at risk of losing benefits because of a new Trump administration rule that will tighten the program's work requirements.

The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services says about 49,000 of the 810,000 people in Louisiana who rely on the federal food stamp program meet the definition of work-eligible adults as outlined in the federal rule change that takes effect in April.

Agency officials say they still are examining the new USDA rules to determine their impact.