WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — President Trump announced plans on Wednesday to nominate six new federal judges to U.S. District Court, including a choice for a vacant seat in the Eastern District of Louisiana.

Louisiana Supreme Court Justice Greg Guidry has been named in Trump's 'nineteenth wave' of judicial nominees, and will serve as District Judge for 13 parishes in Southeast Louisiana if chosen and then approved by the Senate.

Guidry has served on the state Supreme Court since 2009, according to the White House. Before his tenure there, he served in Louisiana's Fifth Circuit Court of Appeal and 24th Judicial District Court.

The Republican judge also served as an Assistant U.S. Attorney and an Assistant Attorney General in the Louisiana Department of Justice, according to the White House.

The 58-year-old received both his undergraduate and law degrees from Lousiana State University, where he was a member of the Louisiana Law Review, White House officials said.

The five others named by Trump are as follows:

James Wesley (“Wes”) Hendrix of Texas, to serve as District Judge on the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas.

Sean D. Jordan of Texas, to serve as District Judge on the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas.

Mark T. Pittman of Texas, to serve as District Judge on the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas.

Michael T. Liburdi of Arizona, to serve as District Judge on the U.S. District Court for the District of Arizona

Peter D. Welte of North Dakota, to serve as District Judge on the U.S. District Court for the District of North Dakota

If confirmed, Guidry would serve as one of three District Court judges for the following 13 parishes: Assumption, Jefferson, Lafourche, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Terrebonne, and Washington.