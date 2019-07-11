MONROE, La. — President Donald Trump blasted Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards at a rally Wednesday night for failing to boost the state's economy. But the White House had a different message: Louisiana has a booming economy.

Trump was in Monroe, Louisiana to stump for Republican gubernatorial candidate Eddie Rispone in what is expected to be a tight race for the governor's mansion.

On Twitter, the official White House account posted Wednesday afternoon that Trump was in the air on his way to Louisiana and touted the state's lowest unemployment rate since 2008.

The White House said the Pelican State was one of the country's leading natural gas exporters.

In a second tweet, Trump's administration gave the president credit for more than 21,000 new jobs in the state since he took office and an unemployment rate of 4.3%.

"Americans are winning under President @realDonaldTrump," the tweet said.

But on the ground, Trump took the opposite stance.

"You're rated number fifty in economic development," Trump told the Louisiana crowd. "Can you believe it, with all we're doing, you're rated 50 out of 50."

Trump also mentioned the high auto insurance rates in the state as an economic factor, saying Louisiana voters "have the highest car insurance in the nation by far."

The first part of an Eyewitness News investigation published less than 24 hours before Trump referenced Louisiana's insurance rates found a cottage industry of auto scammers cost drivers about $600 extra every year.

RELATED: An organized group of con artists is raising insurance rates for Louisiana drivers, authorities say

RELATED: This scam is costing you $600 per year in Louisiana

The president said Rispone, a businessman with no political experience, would be able to solve the insurance rate issue and other economic woes.

Rispone has poured millions of his own dollars into his campaign and has repeatedly compared himself to Trump. Analysts say he hasn't given concrete answers for how he plans to solve many of the state's issues.

RELATED: Clancy: Where is the Edwards vs. Rispone governor's debate?

Edwards, the only Democratic governor in the Deep South, has emphasized his anti-abortion and pro-gun stances. He hopes his moderate appeal will prevent Republicans from unseating him.

The runoff election is November 16.