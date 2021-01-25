Trump's influence remains heavy in Republican Party

Faucheux says Senators John Kennedy and Bill Cassidy will face pressure to support Trump in the impeachment trial.

NEW ORLEANS — Former President Trump may be out office but his influence on the Republican party remains. Political analyst Ron Faucheux says there are three types of Republicans in the U.S. Senate right now. Those Republicans will determine if Mr. Trump is convicted in his second impeachment trial.

“There are those who want Donald Trump to continue to dominate the Republican Party. There are those who do not want him to dominate the Republican Party and then there are those who do not want him to continue to dominate the party but won’t say it publicly,” said Faucheux.

No Senate Republican has publicly stated how they’ll vote, but Florida Senator Marco Rubio made his feelings on the impeachment very clear on Fox News this weekend.

“First of all, I think the trial is stupid. I think it’s counterproductive. We already have a flaming fire in this country, and it’s like taking a bunch of gasoline and pouring it on top of the fire,” said Sen. Rubio, R-Florida.

In his inaugural speech, President Joe Biden called for unity, an end to what he called “an uncivil war” in politics. It didn’t resonate with the Republican Party of Louisiana. In a statement on Inauguration Day, it criticized President Biden and Democrats for not being transparent:

“…they are social progressives who hid their real politics from the public in order to win the election! Our job is to expose them as the deceivers they are speaking truth to power.”

“Even though they may or may not want to see Donald Trump continue his dominance of the party, I’m not sure they’re prepared to say that publicly yet. To cast a vote like that, a conviction vote, that would clearly put them in that corner,” said Faucheux.