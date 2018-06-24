BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Louisiana lawmakers spent nearly half the year haggling over taxes to balance the budget that starts in a few days. Now, the deal is done.



Senators gave final passage Sunday to a sales tax renewal that will raise $463 million for the upcoming budget.



The Senate's 33-6 vote was overwhelmingly in favor, and came without the days of bickering and frustration that marked House negotiations.



The bill heading to Gov. John Bel Edwards will renew 0.45 percent of an expiring 1 percent sales tax. The state sales tax rate would fall from 5 percent to 4.45 percent on July 1 and stay there until mid-2025.



The Democratic governor has praised the tax deal and will sign it into law.



The measure is sponsored by Baton Rouge Republican Paula Davis.

© 2018 WWL