No, there's no two-minute time limit to cast your ballot

There's a flyer being distributed telling people they have only two minutes to cast their vote on Election Day and this is not true, though there is a time limit.

NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana voters will face a long list of elections and propositions when they head into the polls November 8. With so much to read, it may take voters a while to cast their ballots. WWL-TV discovered some are being told they will have to rush.

Some residents in Jefferson Parish have received a flyer in the mail titled the "Hope and Change Ballot." A statement on the bottom reads: "Remember the law allows only two minutes to vote. So take this ballot into the polls."

That's not true.

According to Louisiana's Election Code, voters "shall not remain in a voting machine longer than six minutes." If a voter stays longer than that, a commissioner can order them to submit their ballot and leave the machine. Commissioners, though, are legally allowed to give voters extra time "if the ballot is lengthy or if it contains complex propositions or constitutional amendments." All Louisiana voters will decide on eight constitutional amendments in the upcoming election.

The Secretary of State's Deputy Secretary for Communications, Outreach, and Promotions John Tobler explained that the law is designed to allow voters as much time as they need within reason. He said voting commissioners are trained to give extra time as equitably as possible.

Additionally, for voters who require assistance, the legal time limit to vote is 20 minutes. To qualify for assistance, a voter must either not be able to read or have a physical disability, such as visual impairment.