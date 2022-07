Harris is scheduled to participate in a conversation with Emmy Award-winning actress Keke Palmer.

NEW ORLEANS — Vice President Kamala Harris will arrive in New Orleans on Saturday to attend the 28th Essence Festival of Culture, according to White House officials.

Harris is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat with Emmy Award-winning actress Keke Palmer.

The White House said in a press release that Harris would speak on critical issues facing Black women, including the Supreme Court’s decision on Roe v Wade.