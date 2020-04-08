Vote by mail in Louisiana: Here's who is eligible

Thousands of people are eligible to vote by mail in Louisiana but you have to fit the criteria.

NEW ORLEANS — Vote by mail has become quite the matter of debate with a presidential election in three months and a global pandemic making some want to keep their distance.

In the United States, support for, or opposition to making voting by mail an option for anyone seems to be breaking down along party lines. Democrats are seeking to widen the number of people who can vote by mail with concern over citizens who may be skittish to go the polls during the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Republicans say they are concerned about widespread fraud occurring, though President Trump did Tweet support for a mail in ballot for anyone who wants it in Florida on Tuesday.

Somewhat lost in the shuffle is the fact that many people in Louisiana can vote by mail, but, you must meet certain criteria.

According to the State of Louisiana Secretary of State web site, here is who may vote by mail and how they need to go about it.

Senior Citizen:

If you are 65 years of age or older you may apply through a General Application and once accepted by the registrar of voters, vote by mail. You may request a ballot for one (1) election only or you may choose to automatically receive a ballot by mail for all upcoming elections unless you cancel your request in writing to the registrar of voters or a ballot is returned as undeliverable.

Temporarily Absent:

If you are temporarily outside of Louisiana or your parish during the early voting period and on election day, or expect to be, you may apply through a General Application and once accepted by the registrar of voters, vote by mail. Any person who requests an absentee by mail ballot be mailed to an address within the parish must indicate on the application the dates that they will be outside the territorial limits of the state or absent from the parish.

Offshore:

If you work or expect to be offshore working during the early voting period and on election day, you may apply through a General Application and once accepted by the registrar of voters, vote by mail.

Nursing Home:

If you reside in a nursing home, veterans' home or a hospital for an extended stay for a physical disability and are unable to vote in person during early voting or at the polls on election day, you may apply through a General Application and enroll in the nursing home early voting program. Once accepted by the registrar of voters, the registrar or a deputy registrar will go to your home facility during a period of a week prior to the beginning of early voting through the last day of early voting. The registrar of voters will bring either a paper ballot or a portable voting machine and guide you through the process of casting your vote.

Higher Education:

If you are a student, instructor or professor located and living outside of your parish of registration, or the spouse/dependent thereof, you may apply through a General Application and once accepted by the registrar of voters, vote by mail.

Clergy:

If you are minister, priest, rabbi, or other member of the clergy assigned outside of your parish of registration, or a spouse/dependent, you may apply through a General Application and once accepted by the registrar of voters, vote by mail.

Moved Out of Parish:

If you moved more than 100 miles from the parish seat of your former residence after the voter registration books closed (30 days prior to an election), you may apply through a General Application and once accepted by the registrar of voters, vote by mail.

Involuntary Confinement:

If you are involuntarily confined in an institution for mental treatment outside your parish of registration and you are not interdicted and not judicially declared incompetent, you may apply through a General Application and once accepted by the registrar of voters, vote by mail.

Hospitalized:

If you expect to be hospitalized on election day and did not have knowledge of the hospitalization until after the time for early voting had expired; or you were hospitalized during the time for early voting and you expect to be hospitalized on election day; or you were either hospitalized or restricted to bed by your physician during early voting and on election day, you may apply through a General Application and once accepted by the registrar of voters, vote by mail.

Incarcerated:

If you are incarcerated or expect to be incarcerated in an institution inside or outside of your parish of registration and you are not under an order of imprisonment for conviction of a felony, you may apply through a General Application and once accepted by the registrar of voters, vote by mail.

Address Confidentiality Program:

If you are a program participant in the secretary of state's Address Confidentiality Program, you may apply through a General Application and once accepted by the registrar of voters, vote by mail.

Juror:

If you will be sequestered on the day of the election, you may apply through a General Application and once accepted by the registrar of voters, vote by mail.

DISABLED APPLICATION QUALIFICATIONS (REASONS TO APPLY)

Physical Disability:

If you are physically disabled, you may apply through the Disabled Application and if not enrolled, enroll in the disability program. Once accepted by the registrar of voters, you may request a ballot for one (1) election only or you may choose to automatically receive a ballot by mail for all upcoming elections unless you cancel your request or a ballot is returned as undeliverable. You may also choose to receive your ballot electronically (by email). If you have not previously provided proof of disability to your parish registrar of voters, one of the following must be submitted along with your application:

a copy of a mobility impaired identification card issued by the Office of Motor Vehicles;

a copy of social security disability benefits, veteran’s disability benefits, paratransit services, benefits from the Office for Citizens with Developmental Disabilities or benefits from Louisiana Rehabilitation Services; or

a physician’s letter certifying your disability.

In addition to any disability documentation listed above, any voter enrolling in the disability program must also enclose a copy of a photo ID (Louisiana driver’s license, Louisiana special ID card or other photo ID with name and signature) or a letter of oath where you have listed the names and addresses of two persons residing in your precinct who could make oath, if required, to the fact that you are physically disabled.

Homebound:

If you are homebound and cannot vote without assistance, you may apply through the Disabled Application and if not enrolled, enroll in the disability program. If you are disabled and homebound and are voting for the first time, your proof of disability must be a physician's letter certifying that you are homebound to exempt you from law that requires that you either register or vote for the first time in person. If you have previously voted, you may provide proof of disability through any of the documents listed above.

HOW TO REQUEST AN ABSENTEE BALLOT

Online Application:

You may request an absentee by mail ballot by logging in to the Louisiana Voter Portal and following these steps:

Click the "Search By Voter" button. Type in your First Name, Last Name and Zip Code or Birth Month and Year and then click the "Submit" button; Click the "Request Absentee Ballot" link found under the Quick Links heading; and Complete requested information and submit.

Note: You must be logged in to the Voter Portal as the voter for whom the request is intended to electronically submit a request for an absentee ballot.

Print and Mail Application:

You may also print an application to request an absentee by mail ballot which you can complete and deliver to your parish registrar of voters. Delivery may be by U.S. Postal Service, commercial carrier, hand delivery or fax. If hand delivered or faxed, the application can only be for you or your immediate family member. Select the application that applies to you:

General Application Form (see reasons to apply)

Disabled Application Form (see reasons to apply)

Military or Overseas Application Form

Temporary COVID-19 Application Form (per the Emergency Election Plan for the July 11 and August 15 elections ONLY).

TIMELINE TO REQUEST AN ABSENTEE BALLOT BY MAIL

General and Disabled Applications: Applicants must request a ballot by 4:30 p.m. CST on the 4th day before election day.

Military, Overseas or Hospitalized Applications: Military personnel and/or their dependents; U.S. citizens residing outside the U.S.; or voters that are hospitalized must request their ballot by 4:30 p.m. CST on the day before election day.

METHODS FOR RETURNING YOUR VOTED BALLOTS

By Mail (includes commercial carrier).

By Fax: Upon request submitted to the registrar of voter.

By Hand Delivery: A voter or immediate family member of the voter may deliver the ballot to the registrar of voters (a signed statement must be completed upon delivery by anyone other that the voter, certifying their relationship to the voter).

Emergency Provisions: There are emergency provisions in place for Military, Overseas and hospitalized voters. Please contact the registrar of voters for additional information.

DEADLINES FOR RETURNING YOUR VOTED BALLOTS

General and Disabled Voters: Voted ballots must be received by your parish registrar of voters by 4:30 p.m. CST on the day before election day.

Military, Overseas or Hospitalized Voters: Voted ballots by military personnel and/or their dependents, U.S. citizens residing outside the U.S., or voters that are hospitalized must be received by your parish registrar of voters by 8 p.m. CST on election day.