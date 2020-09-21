Voter registration in Louisiana: Who can register, when is the deadline? More

To be eligible to vote in the Nov. 3 election you must register in person or by mail by Monday, Oct. 5 or you can register online up until Oct. 13.

BATON ROUGE, La. —



The presidential election, one which will include more than 150 races across the state of Louisiana, is November 3.

If you are not yet eligible to vote, there is still time to register, but it's closing quickly.

Deadline to register

To be eligible to vote in the Nov. 3 election you must register in person or by mail by Monday, Oct. 5 or you can register online up until Oct. 13.

What you need

If registering in person at a parish Registrar of Voters Office, you are required to prove age, residency and identity.

You may provide:

Driver's license or special Louisiana ID

Birth certificate

Any documentation that reasonably and sufficiently establishes your identity, age and residency

If you have no driver's license, special Louisiana ID or social security number, you may provide a picture ID, a utility bill, payroll check or government document that includes your name and address.

If registering at a mandated site, no further proof of identification is required other than whatever proof is required for services received that you have applied for at the public agency.

Where you can register

Apply in person to register to vote at any Registrar of Voters Office.

You may also register in person at any of the following locations:

Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles;

Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services;

WIC offices;

food stamp offices;

Medicaid offices;

offices serving persons with disabilities such as the Deaf Action Centers and Independent Living Offices; or

Armed Forces recruitment offices.

Citizens wishing to register by mail can download and print the application from our website at GeauxVote.com, or complete an application found at public libraries or through registration drives.

Who can register

To register and vote in Louisiana individuals must:

· be a U.S. citizen;

· be at least 17 years old (16 years old if registering in person at the Registrar of Voters Office or at the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles) to register and 18 years old prior to the next election to vote;

· not be under an order of imprisonment for conviction of a felony or, if under such an order not have been incarcerated pursuant to the order within the last five years and not be under an order of imprisonment related to a felony conviction for election fraud or any other election offense pursuant to La. R.S. 18:1461.2;

· not be under a judgment of full interdiction for mental incompetence or partial interdiction with suspension of voting rights;

· be a resident in the state and parish in which you seek to register and vote;