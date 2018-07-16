More people than ever are interested in running for public office.

That's what media outlets and other observers across the country are reporting.

Many of those candidates have never run for elected office before. Many also come from groups that have historically been under-represented.

Women, for instance, are running in record numbers for the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives, as well as for governor, lieutenant governor and other offices in their states.

But running for office isn't as simple as saying "I want to get involved" and filling out a form at the local courthouse. There are a plethora of requirements and regulations to keep track of — even for a small, local election in Louisiana.

Have you ever considered running for office in Louisiana? If you have, here are a few things you should know:

Do you qualify? Here's how to find out

Congressional, state and local candidates have to qualify during the three-day qualifying period set by law. For the Nov. 6 election, qualifying is July 18-20.

Local candidates qualify at the parish Clerk of Court's Office in the parish where they are running for office. Congressional and state candidates qualify at the Secretary of State's Office in Baton Rouge.

Candidates must pay a qualifying fee or, in lieu of that fee, they can collect the required number of signatures on a nominating petition from people registered to vote in that election. To see the number of signatures required for each office or download a nominating petition, visit the Secretary of State's website.

On the standard notice of qualifying form, candidates must certify that:

►They are a registered voter in the jurisdiction where they qualify to run for office.

►They are not under an order of imprisonment for conviction of a felony (U.S. senator or representative excluded).

►They have filed federal and state income tax returns for each of the previous five tax years (U.S. senator or representative excluded). Exceptions are if they have an extension to file or are not required to file.

►They acknowledge that they are subject to the provisions of the Campaign Finance Disclosure Act, and they do not owe any outstanding fines, fees or penalties pursuant to the Campaign Finance Disclosure Act (U.S. senator or representative excluded).

►They have each report that they are required to file by the Campaign Finance Disclosure Act.

►They do not owe any outstanding fines, fees or penalties pursuant to the Code of Governmental Ethics.

►They are knowledgeable of the laws governing election offenses and the prohibitions relative to posting political campaign signs as provided in La. R.S. 48:347(D), La R.S. 30:2544(A) and La R.S. 18:1470.

A full list of requirements for specific offices can be found on the Secretary of State's website.

Call 800-883-2805 for any questions regarding qualifying.

Can you be removed from the ballot?

Yes.

Any qualified voter can object to the candidacy of a person, if that voter is eligible to vote in the election where the candidate is running.

The challenger must present evidence to the district attorney of the parish where the candidate is running that the candidate did not properly follow qualification procedure, does not meet the qualifications for the office or made false statements on their qualifying form.

The district attorney decides whether to bring an objection to the candidacy. An objection must be filed in the court that has jurisdiction within seven days of the close of qualification.

Candidates can also withdraw from the ballot, provided they file notice with the secretary of state within seven days of the close of qualification.

Advertising — what's permitted?

Campaign signs or other political promotional material cannot be posted on any public property or right of way, including public utility poles.

If any political advertising is paid for or authorized by a candidate or an agent of the candidate, that must be clearly stated.

Similarly, if the candidate or an agent of the candidate pays for or authorizes any telephone calls that advocate support or opposition in an election, the caller must clearly state the source of the call.

No public funds can be used to urge voters to vote for or against a candidate, or any other ballot measure.

Candidates are prohibited from paying money or anything else of value to secure endorsement or support of their candidacy.

Each candidate who qualifies will be given an informational packet detailing election offenses and penalties for violating them. It is the responsibility of each candidate to disseminate that information.

The above provisions, and other election offenses, are detailed in Chapter 10 of the Louisiana Election Code.

Keep track of everything — financial rules

Requirements for disclosing contributions and expenditures under the Campaign Finance Disclosure Act can be found in Chapter 11 of the Louisiana Election Code.

It is the responsibility of the candidate, or the candidate's treasurer or designated political committee if there is one, to keep records of all contributions and expenditures, including expenditures made by the candidate from his or her own personal funds. The candidate or treasurer must preserve these records for two years after filing the required final report.

Candidates or their agents must file a series of reports leading up to an election, then a final report afterwards.

For each reporting period, these reports must include:

►The amount of cash and investments the campaign has on hand.

►Any income derived from sources including the sale of campaign materials, such as clothing, and tickets to campaign events.

►The total amount of all contributions received (including in-kind contributions).

►The full name and address of each person from whom the candidate has received a contribution or loan, including the date and value of each contribution.

►The total amount of all campaign expenditures.

►The full name and address of each person or entity to whom an expenditure or disbursement has been made, including the date, value and purpose of each expenditure.

►The total amount of expenditures made by a candidate from his or her own personal funds.

►The amount and nature of debts and obligations owed by or to the candidate.

Any candidate who fails to disclose required financial information in a timely fashion is subject to penalties under R.S. 42:1124.4.

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved