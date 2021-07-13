Washington Sheriff backs veto override for constitutional carry

Even the law enforcement community is divided about Republican Sen. Jay Morris' legislation.

WASHINGTON PARISH, La. — Washington Parish Sheriff Randy Seal said Tuesday that he supports efforts to overturn Gov. John Bel Edwards veto on a bill that would scrap the training and permit needed to carry a concealed handgun.

Edwards struck down the legislation that would have allowed gun owners 21 and older to carry concealed guns without needing nine hours of training on gun safety, a background check and payment of a fee.

Seal described the training as "excessive" and the a "burdensome bureaucratic process."

"While I would like to see all citizens professionally trained in the use of a firearm, this should not determine whether or not a law-abiding Louisiana resident has the right to carry or defend self, family or others," Sheriff Seal said.

Lawmakers are expected to meet later this month for a historic veto session to try to overturn the governor's rejection of that concealed carry measured and other legislation jettisoned by Edwards.

Last week, dozens of Louisiana law enforcement officers, police chiefs, sheriffs and deputies called on state lawmakers to not override the veto and keep current concealed carry requirements in place. But even the law enforcement community is divided about Republican Sen. Jay Morris' legislation.

Orleans Parish Sheriff Marlin Gusman said that the bill was "not well thought out." Lafourche Parish Sheriff said access to concealed weapons without the current permitting process "not only is going to endanger the law enforcement community, it will endanger the general public as well."

Seal rejected what he called "flawed" reasoning with arguments that said the legislation would cause a rise in gun violence.

"Yes, there is gun violence, but those who are shooting others, robbing honest citizens and involved in other criminal acts, are those who already obtain weapons illegally and will continue to do so regardless of any bureaucratic permitting process," Sheriff Seal said.

"Law enforcement officers must assume that all persons are armed when anyone is encountered, either through something as simple as a traffic stop or as complex as a criminal investigation," he added. "Law-abiding Louisiana citizens should not have to obtain permission from the government to carry a firearm."

The Louisiana Constitution calls for a veto session to be automatically scheduled when a governor jettisons legislation. However, a majority vote of either the House or Senate can scrap the gathering. Republican legislative leaders support a veto session. Ballots to decide whether to hold the veto override session are due July 15.

Twenty-one states have passed some version of constitutional carry.

