NEW ORLEANS — WASHINGTON (AP) — Farmers are gathering in New Orleans to hear from President Donald Trump as their businesses feel the effects of his trade policies and the partial government shutdown.

Trump will address the National Farm Bureau Federation's annual convention at the Ernest Morial Convention Center Monday afternoon. It will make the second year that the president has traveled to address the group's annual convention.

Watch Trump's address to the National Farm Bureau Federation below:

The New Orleans Advocate reports that Trump is slotted to speak to more than 7,000 attendees during the convention's closing general session.

Air Force One touched down at Louis Armstrong International Airport just before noon Monday.

Convention Center Boulevard near the convention will be closed to traffic until 2:30 p.m. for the president's visit. Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes.

Richard Musel of Bennington, Nebraska, a corn and soybean farmer, describes business as "marginal" but says he doesn't blame Trump.

Musel says Trump has been good to farmers and had no choice but to get tough with China.

Lemuel and Shelby Ricks grow cotton, soybeans, wheat and peanuts on their farm in Conway, North Carolina. They say they've been hurt by low commodity prices and the shutdown. They can't apply for financial aid the federal government is giving farmers hurt by Trump's trade policies because of the shutdown.

The Rickses say they voted for Trump in 2016 and will again in 2020.

Hours before Trump arrived, protesters gathered outside the convention center after a brief rally on Convention Center Boulevard and Canal Street. Protesters called for an end to the partial government shutdown and Trump's impeachment.

"Don't underestimate us, we are angry," one protester said. "It is easy to get people to come out and talk about the problems with Donald Trump."

The protests were organized by the New Orleans Justice Worker's Center for Racial Justice and New Orleans People's Assembly.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.