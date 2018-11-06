As President Donald Trump touched down in Singapore Sunday he said he felt “good” about the historic summit planned with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

But on what might as else well be the other side of the world in Metairie, Jae Kim is feeling uneasy. Kim was born in South Korea and has friends who still live there.

“When we first heard about it earlier on just like everybody else (I thought) it came out of nowhere,” said Kim, who runs Gogi Korean Restaurant with his family. “We couldn’t believe it. We just thought he was up to something and still today everyone is still skeptical about it.”

The skepticism, Kim says, comes after years of human rights violations in the north. Some humanitarian organizations claim there are at least 200,000 prisoners who were forced into grueling labor camps. Those who stayed out still lack basic freedoms. But according to Tulane University political science associate professor Chris Fettweis, it’s unlikely President Trump will mention these concerns during the summit.

“I think that’s off the table,” said Fettweis. “I think the Trump administration has never said anything about that. I think there’s reason for that. They don’t want that to be one of the factors they are talking about that could get in the way of a nuclear agreement.”

Instead, Fettweis says the focus will stay on North Korea’s nuclear program and that it’s unlikely that we will see anything groundbreaking, and with two unpredictable leaders, Fettweis says that’s ok.

“The best case scenario is that not much happens which sounds weird, but the best thing that could come out of this is an agreement to just keep talking,” said Fettweis.

For Kim, the perfect world situation is clear. He wants to see a unified Korea.

“Hopefully it becomes peaceful,” said Kim. “And they try to do something about their nukes. Even if nothing happens now, as long as we agree to peace that would be good.”

The official meeting kicks off Tuesday morning. Singapore is 13 hours ahead of Central time so the summit starts around 8 p.m. Monday night. It is still unclear when the summit will end.

