Will Louisiana's COVID restrictions be overturned? Court battle begins Thursday

A dirty debate between two branches of government is in the hands of a judge.

BATON ROUGE, La. — If the courtroom was a boxing ring, you could say there is a prime time matchup underway between Gov. John Bel Edwards and Attorney General Jeff Landry.

Thursday, a judge from the 19th Judicial District Court in Baton Rouge will hear arguments in the Governor’s lawsuit regarding the right to make state-wide coronavirus restrictions.

A petition filed by house republicans says COVID-19 rules should be revoked entirely for a week.

Gov. Edwards says he is confident a judge will clear up what he has said for months: He rightfully has the power to make state-wide COVID-19 restrictions.

Gov. Edwards filed suit after 65-of-68 House Republicans issued a petition under a state law that allows a majority of either chamber to end a public health emergency.



"The house simple majority can't overrule or veto the emergency proclamation that I issued,” Edwards said. “The constitution just doesn't allow that."

Last week, a judge refused to issue a temporary restraining order that would have stopped the governor from continuing the statewide mask mandate, business restrictions and crowd size limits. Instead, arguments in the governor’s lawsuit against the republican’s petition will be heard Thursday.

"This is both a legal and political question in terms of the issue it's self but politics is what is driving this,” WWL-TV political analyst Clancy DuBos said.

On Twitter, Attorney General Jeff Landy, representing House republicans, said “the statue clearly outlines that the Governor cannot ignore or reject the checks and balances that underpin our government.”

“There is a serious constitutional question in here as to whether one house of the legislature – not both – can override an action by the governor and do it with less than two-thirds votes,” Dubos said.

According to state law, the legislature can terminate a public health emergency, but must consult with the Department of Health. Edwards says that didn’t happen and the house can’t act on behalf of the entire legislature.

You can watch the arguments Thursday morning starting at 9:30 a.m. here.

