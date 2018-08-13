Gov. John Bel Edwards has invited President Trump to Louisiana to see the state's justice reforms for himself, which would include a tour of the state's notorious state prison at Angola.

Edwards delivered the written invitation in person Thursday during a meeting with the president and a handful of other governors in New Jersey to discuss justice reform.

Edwards was the only Democrat among the five governors and two state attorneys general attending the meeting.

"I believe you will gain a great deal of insight by visiting Louisiana State Penitentiary and I look forward to welcoming you to Louisiana on behalf of the people I serve," Edwards wrote in the letter.

Others attending included: Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin; Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant; Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal; North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum; Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton; Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi; Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta; Energy Secretary Rick Perry; Jared Kushner; and other White House staffers.

Edwards has faced fierce criticism from his two primary Republican rivals back home —U.S. Sen. John Kennedy and Attorney General Jeff Landry.

Kennedy sent his own letter to the president ahead of the meeting trashing Louisiana's justice reforms, saying the early release of prisoners was placing the public in danger. He pointed specifically to two former prisoners who have been accused of murder since their release.

But the Republicans at Thursday's meeting, including President Trump, welcomed the lone Democrat's work.

"My administration feels very, very strongly about (justice reform)," Trump said. "These are people who have really worked hard on prison reform."

"I look at guys like John Bel Edwards in Louisiana, represents a different party than I do in Kentucky in terms of our political affiliation," Bevin said. "This is something that we are very much of like-mind on. I think this transcends anything political."

"We're excited about what we are doing," Edwards told Trump. "For the first time in 20 years I can tell you Louisiana doesn't have the highest incarceration rate in the nation."

