See WWL-TV's interviews with all 4 Orleans DA candidates

All four candidates appeared on the Eyewitness Morning News this week. Their interviews can be seen below.

NEW ORLEANS — Four candidates running for the City of New Orleans' District Attorney's Office have made an appearance on WWLTV's morning news show in the past week.

In chronological order of appearance on air, Arthur Hunter, Keva Landrum, Jason Williams, and Morris Reed all said they want to reform the N.O. DA's office.

Arthur Hunter:

Arthur Hunter's campaign website

Keva Landrum:

Keva Landrum's campaign website

Jason Williams

Jason Williams' campaign website

Morris Reed

WWLTV could not find an official campaign website for Morris Reed. If you're aware of one, please send it to Webteam@wwltv.com

RELATED: Cannizzaro's retirement changes New Orleans district attorney race, analyst says

RELATED: DA candidates talk race, policing in New Orleans after no charges in Breonna Taylor's death
