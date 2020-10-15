See WWL-TV's interviews with all 4 Orleans DA candidates

NEW ORLEANS — Four candidates running for the City of New Orleans' District Attorney's Office have made an appearance on WWLTV's morning news show in the past week.
In chronological order of appearance on air, Arthur Hunter, Keva Landrum, Jason Williams, and Morris Reed all said they want to reform the N.O. DA's office.
Arthur Hunter:
Keva Landrum:
Jason Williams
Morris Reed
WWLTV could not find an official campaign website for Morris Reed. If you're aware of one, please send it to Webteam@wwltv.com
► Vote! and stay on the top of the election by tuning in to WWLTV, downloading the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play, following us on Facebook or Twitter, or by going to WWLTV.com