The Smoothie King Center will officially serve as an early voting location for Orleans Parish

Zion says voting is a more important way for your voice to be heard in the Smoothie King Center

NEW ORLEANS — On National Voter Registration Day Zion Williamson and the Pelicans went to Twitter to announce via video that the Smoothie King Center will be open as a location for early voting in Orleans Parish. The larger space can accommodate the crowds and provide space for social distancing as needed during the Coronavirus pandemic.

“I hear you guys all the time in the Smoothie King Center where it’s loud. There is a more important way for your voice to be heard, voting” said Williamson.

The center will be open for early voting from Oct. 16-27, from 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. each day. You can text PELICANS to 26797 to register and receive election reminders.

Zion mentioned they also need help signing up poll workers. He challenged all university students to sign up to help work the polls and see which school get the most workers. For those wanting to help with elections you can sign up to be an election worker at http://electionworker.sos.la.gov.