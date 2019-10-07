Video sent in by a WWL-TV viewers captures a tornado touching down in the Gentilly area, possibly near the University of New Orleans Campus.

According to a tweet from the University of New Orleans, a tornado was spotted near their campus. At the same time, viewers sent in video and photos to WWL-TV of a possible tornado or waterspout touching down in their area.

UNO later confirmed that a tornado did not hit campus and no damage has been spotted.

One WWL-TV viewer sent in a photo clearly showing the water spout off the shoreline near UNO.

The National Weather Service in New Orleans issued a tornado warning for Orleans and north-central Jefferson parishes until 9 a.m. Wednesday.

As of 8:29 a.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over New Orleans, moving southwest at 10 mph. This dangerous storm will be near Metairie and Harvey ara around 8:35 a.m., Marrero around 8:50 a.m., Westwego at 8:55 a.m. and Jefferson, Bridge City and Elmwood around 9 a.m.

