NEW ORLEANS — One of New Orleans biggest pot holes is finally being filled.

At the busy corner of Tulane and S. Carrollton Avenue, a broken water main caused a massive pot hole that took up two lanes of traffic.

"It's a headache," one driver described.

That headache may clear up soon. This Thursday, construction signs went up, and crews began digging up a broken 94-year-old water main that the Sewerage and Water Board says was the root of the problem.

But for months folks at Gerber Collision had to drive by this monstrous problem nearly every day to work.

"Alignments getting thrown out out whack, possible bent rims, most of it has to do with the undercarriage of vehicles," Tony Otero said. "It's pretty bad, especially when you take up two lanes on a busy intersection."

The holes were so numerous and so filled with water, they resembled the Atchafalaya Basin. Often drivers had no idea where to steer to get around the problem. And Eyewitness News has pointed out this problem before last year, and that time crews also came out and made repairs, but the potholes came back.

One driver we spoke with blamed these new potholes for tearing up two of her tires.

"After I rode over it, my tire went out," she said.

So what took so long to get this fixed? The Sewerage & Water Board explained it just took time to get the materials needed. Finally, this Thursday afternoon, with manpower and the right parts, work is now underway to replace the leaky water main. All this is a welcomed change for many.

But for people like Otero, he says he'll wait to see if the repairs stick.

"Start fixing the rest of the city," Otero said.