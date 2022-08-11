$1 million winning Powerball ticket sold at Hammond truck stop

The ticket matched five out of the first five numbers but not the Powerball.

NEW ORLEANS — The $2 billion Powerball ticket may not have gone to anyone in Louisiana, but several tickets sold were worth between $50,000 and $100,000 and one ticket, sold at P.t. Truck Stop in Hammond is worth $1 million after it matched the first five numbers but not the Powerball.

The recent drawing drew worldwide attention as the top prize exceeded $2 billion. A single ticket sold in California was the winner. Meanwhile, there was more drama than usual as a delay in ticket processing caused the winning numbers not to be announced Monday night, but, instead, early Tuesday.

On Tuesday, the Minnesota Lottery confirmed the state's sales verification system caused a processing delay.

"The delay was necessary to confirm the Powerball drawing could be conducted securely and accurately. At no time was the integrity of the process compromised," a lottery representative said.

The Multi-State Lottery Association said Monday night’s Powerball drawing finally took place at 8:57 a.m. EST Tuesday. The association said it was against its policy to say which lottery had the delay.

“Powerball requires all 48 participating lotteries to submit their sales and play data prior to the winning numbers being selected. Once Powerball receives the outstanding submission, the drawing can proceed," the Multi-State Lottery Association said in a statement Monday evening.

Monday night's winning numbers are 10-33-41-47-56 with a Powerball of 10.