NEW ORLEANS - A new initiative has made its way to southeast Louisiana high schools with the hopes to deter students from distracted driving.

No matter where you go, or what time of day it is, you will probably see people driving while distracted. They’re eating, putting on makeup and, of course, using their phones.

The U.S. Army though has been going to different local high schools with the message to put the distractions away.

Story continues under video. Can't see the video? Click here.

Wednesday, WWL-TV went to King High School where a group of students was able to, in a way, experience first-hand what it would be like to drive intoxicated, under the influence of drugs and while using their phones. In the program, students wore vision altering goggles and had to pedal around cones.

“One thing you notice about our young people is they love to text,” Joyce Chapital said. “They’re good at it, but not when they’re driving. Because taking the eye off the road for a split second and something can happen. We’re really hoping it’s going to save lives.”

It was pretty apparent that having a distraction is never the way to drive. That is the message school staff were hoping to share with their students.

