NEW ORLEANS — The red carpet is rolled out at Champions Square for the Prom of Hope.

New Orleans Saints punter Thomas Morstead and his wife, Lauren’s, organization “What You Give Will Grow” run the event. They have given more than $2.5 million to programs with an emphasis on supporting children with cancer.

The children arrive in limos, have their pictures taken and walk the red carpet, but the day begins at 11:00 a.m. with the glam squad for the girls, who get a free day of hair and make-up before the prom.

But this is not the usual school prom. This is the prom of hope for the friends, families and young people who have gone through a serious illness like cancer.

“It was really hard,”Ambrie Matherne, whose brother Zeth was diagnosed with cancer at age five said. “I just don't want to cry. I’m just really happy that he's doing good.”

Their mother said she is so happy about the special night.

“It’s amazing with all the volunteers that come together and donate their time and their money for things like this,” Savannah Bergeron said.

“It's beautiful to see these kids step out of their sickness and enjoy a night of you know just being kids,” Chrissie Thornton, whose child had cancer, said. “Having fun with each other sharing their stories their experiences, it's to give them a bit of hope."

Between 80 and 100 kids get the royal hair and makeup treatment donated by Bleu Blow Dry Bar.

“Just knowing that they look and feel as beautiful as they are on the outside, as we know they are on the inside,” Emily Laborde, owner and proprietor of Bleu Blow Dry Bar said.

Attendees will arrive on the red carpet at 6 p.m. and be treated to a fireworks show at 9:45 p.m. as the prom wraps up.