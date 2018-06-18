Dozens of demonstrators gathered outside the Morial Convention Center in New Orleans Monday to protest the Trump administration's "zero-tolerance" immigration policy and the forced separation of immigrant parents from their children at the U.S.-Mexico border.

"2,000 children have been separated just form April, up to this point, from their parents," protester Fernando Lopez said. "They are basically being put into a concentration camp.

The New Orleans Workers Center for Racial Justice quickly organized the protest when they learned U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions would be defending the immigration policy during a speech Monday morning at the National Sheriff's Association annual conference.

"Any person of conscience needs to stand up and say that's not what my priorities are," NOWCRJ organizer Chloe Sigal said. "That's not what's going to help my family. That's not what's going to help my community. That endangers us all."

Deputies formed a line outside the convention center to keep protestors from getting inside the building.

They briefly detained five people and cited them for disturbing the peace by protesting.

"Our officers responded and in partnership with our sheriff's deputies who were out here working this event began to allow protestors to have their say, to be able to express what was going on, but not allow them to enter the convention center which is private property," NOPD 8TH District Commander Nick Gernon said.

The immigration policy has sparked angry demonstrations across country.

One man carried a picture of a crying child separated from his mother who was detained at the border.

"Our country is doing ill and causing harm," protester Michael Tisserand said. "To stand up for everything that's great about America means to stand up against actions like this."

The United Nations' top human rights official has condemned the Trump administration's policy of breaking up migrant families calling the practice "unconscionable".

Meanwhile, the Trump administration claims it is just enforcing laws passed by Congress.





© 2018 WWL